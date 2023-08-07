"We need Edge in AEW soon" - Fans erupt after popular star teases facing WWE legend and Christian Cage in their final match

Fans on social media have exploded with excitement at the thought of WWE Hall of Famer Edge reuniting with his old tag team partner Christian Cage after an AEW star named themselves as potential final opponents for the two men.

The former seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions haven't teamed up together since March 2011, and haven't been in the same ring as each other since the 2021 Royal Rumble match, where Christian made a surprise return to the company.

But as the Rated-R Superstar's career begins to wind down for good, people have started to suggest who could be the man to retire the WWE Hall of Famer. This led former AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens to suggest a potential tag team dream match.

"E & C vs The Acclaimed," tweeted @Bowens_Official.

The idea of an inter-generational dream match between one of WWE's most successful teams and one of AEW's most popular teams has got fans on social media drooling at the idea of potentially seeing it at some point in the future.

Sam/Crash/Furry Cassidy 🏳️‍🌈 @CrashMcCloud @Bowens_Official Triple Threat so you can retire the Hardys too!

𝐌𝐍𝟐𝐅𝐋𝐀 @MN2FLA @Bowens_Official vs The Hardys. Make it a 6 man TLC match.

Shanks V @Endofhypocrites @Bowens_Official we need edge in aew soon !!

Rob @TheFadeddragon1 @Bowens_Official As long as it ends with a scissoring 5 second pose!

AEWBlog @AEW_Blog @Bowens_Official That would be freaking amazing

Anthony Bowens will have to keep his head in the game for the time being as he and Max Caster will be in tag team action this Saturday on AEW Collision.

Edge was in talks with AEW before his WWE return in 2020

A match between Edge, Christian Cage, and The Acclaimed might not have seemed too far-fetched had a few events in late 2019 and early 2020 gone a bit differently, as the WWE Hall of Famer was actually in talks with AEW.

Prior to his blockbuster return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, reports started to circulate around the internet claiming that the Rated-R Superstar could become a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. However, that obviously never came to be.

Britt Baker DMD Fan @WrestlingFan91_ I’d like to see Edge final match against his buddy Christian but Christian will most likely retire with AEW and Edge is retiring in WWE but I would love to see them face each other one more time before they both retire pic.twitter.com/aBbzmfK8Hc

Edge even confirmed these rumors months later, stating that he was in talks with AEW president Tony Khan about potentially joining the company, but stated that he wanted to talk to Vince McMahon before he made any official decision.

The conversation with Vince swayed him toward the idea of returning to WWE as he had spent nearly all of his career with the company and felt it would be right to end it there. However, as we all know in the wrestling business, never say never.

Do you think Edge will ever join AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

