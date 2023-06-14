"We need new goals" - Returning AEW star wants the roster and brand split for Collision

AEW Collision is only days away, and both fans and stars on the roster have already begun to speculate what the show's future will be. According to Andrade El Idolo, it should become a separate brand entirely.

El Idolo was notoriously involved in a backstage tussle with Sammy Guevara that put his future with the promotion into question. Many believed that he'd be on his way to a WWE return, but he'll instead be joining CM Punk and other names on AEW Collision.

During a recent interview with Please Steal Our Ideas, Andrade proposed his idea for Collision to become a new separate brand.

“I don’t know yet, but I hope [the shows will be] separate. I hope [they] make a new title. Maybe separate the brands like it’s another company. I hope that Dynamite, the roster, and the talent — Collision, this new brand for AEW, I wish [for the shows to be] separate. I don’t know yet.”

Additionally, the star proposed that Collision should not just function as a new brand, but have new titles as well.

"I wish. I hope so, too because this is a new brand. We need new goals. If we have different titles, it’s good because you can compete for the title," Andrade said. (H/T Fightful)

Thunder Rosa also recently commented on the potential of the promotion's new show and voiced that it could be seen as a "new beginning" for many of the absent fan-favorite stars.

Andrade El Idolo expanded on his idea to make AEW Collision a separate brand

Some fans have also shared El Idolo's idea online and compared it to WWE's brand split between SmackDown and RAW. Over the years, this has allowed the Stamford-based promotion to churn out more storylines and feature more stars.

Continuing in the same interview, Andrade expressed how a brand split could create more opportunities for the roster.

“I think it’s good. I love the idea because this is more opportunities for the roster, more storylines for the titles. I think maybe in the future, or maybe soon, [new titles] is a good idea. I hope the office or the writers [will hear this]. Yeah, 100%. We need a new title.” (H/T Fightful)

Rumors about the former NXT World Champion's issues with AEW ran rampant during his absence. Recently he personally addressed the latest report that he shot down a return angle with a sarcastic remark. Regardless of any prior reports, fans will get to see Andrade El Idolo when Collision launches this weekend.

