‘We’re happy to tackle anything new’, says popular free agent reportedly set to sign with AEW

A top free agent has talked about what's next for him after recently departing a major promotion. Some reports have mentioned that he and his tag team partner could be on their way to AEW. This would be Alex Shelley of Motor City Machine Guns.

In April, both Shelley and Chris Sabin became free agents after not renewing their contracts with TNA. They instantly became sought-after stars in the industry, but recent reports have indicated that they were in the process of signing a deal with AEW.

While talking to Bodyslam.net on Wrestlemobs, Alex Shelley talked about whether he was looking forward to face anyone in particular. Alex replied, stating that just the feeling of everything being new to them was interesting, considering they had done everything possible in their previous company. He also wished that someone else would pick up the mantle they left behind in TNA.

“I wouldn’t say it’s dream matches necessarily. It’s more so just kind of like, we’re happy to tackle anything new. Where we’re coming from in TNA, Sabin and I, we’ve done everything there is to do there. Everything there is to do. So it’s time for somebody else to step up and become the new Motor City Machine Guns for that company.”

He continued by saying just how fortunate he was to be able to wrestle for a living, seeing as others have had to go through worse things to have a chance in the industry.

“For us, it’s time to be the Motor City Machine Guns somewhere else, wherever that may be. I just feel so fortunate to be able to wrestle for a living. Having the viewpoint that I have through my experiences, and certainly working in medical, physical medicine, all of this can be taken away so quickly, due to no fault of your own. You could be stopped at a stoplight, and you get rear-ended, and wrestling’s out of the window. You might not be able to walk. I’ve seen so many people who would just kill to have a single solitary pro wrestling match. They train for years just to do that, and they never hit that litmus. So honestly, just to be in the situation that I’m in, I’m very, very grateful.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

The Young Bucks recently teased the arrival of free agents in AEW

Right before Motor City Machine Guns became free agents, The Young Bucks recently referenced one of their moves.

A month and a half ago, during their match against Private Party for the AEW tag team championship tournament quarterfinals, The Bucks pulled out a Made in Detroit, which was one of Shelley and Sabin's trademark combination finishers.

This was not part of the arsenal of the EVPs thus far, which prompted discussions that they were referencing the top tag team.

At this point, nothing is confirmed so fans should stay tuned for an official appearance and announcement coming from AEW regarding MCMG's possible signing.