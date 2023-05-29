"We're hooking back up" - WWE legend wants to remarry his ex-wife after 24 years of separation

A WWE legend recently revealed that he hopes to remarry his ex-wife 24 years after their divorce. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021, and could take the next step in their relationship soon.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is best known for his time in WWE, but has more recently appeared on AEW programming. Throughout his career, Roberts struggled with addictions. His ex-wife, Cheryl Hagood, cited this as a major reason for their divorce in 1997.

However, the couple are now back together, and Roberts has intentions to tie the knot once again. He said the following on The Wrestling Perspective podcast:

"I'm trying to talk that woman into marrying me again. I think she's gonna do it. I mean, that's an amazing story. Twenty-four years we were separated. You know, divorced for 24 years. Now we're hooking back up and it's just a great story and a great life. I got a second chance to smell the roses and I'm taking advantage of it. I really am.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Jake Roberts continues to be an inspiration for many fans around the world, and the wrestling community undoubtedly sends their best wishes to the happy couple.

What did Jake Roberts say about WWE's booking of Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes somewhat surprisingly lost his WrestleMania 39 match against Roman Reigns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Many fans felt that it was the right time to crown The American Nightmare as the company's top star.

Speaking on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, Jake Roberts shared his thoughts about WWE's booking of the match:

"Well, knowing Vince McMahon, I could have told you that's what would happen. Because everybody just knew Cody [Rhodes] was going to take it [get the victory], and if everybody's calling for it. Vince is going to do quite the opposite, you know? He doesn't want anyone calling his s**t. So, as far as business-wise, it did disappoint a lot of people.” (H/T Fightful)

Cody Rhodes is currently embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar. The two men have scored a victory each over one another, meaning that a blockbuster rubber match could be on the horizon.

