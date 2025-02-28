"We have unfinished business" - AEW star sends Eddie Kingston a message after health update 

AEW's Eddie Kingston recently shared a health update on his recovery after being put on the shelf due to an injury last year. Now, one of the Tony Khan-led company's top stars and champions - Konosuke Takeshita - has sent a message to the 43-year-old veteran, reminding him that they have "unfinished business."

Ad

Kingston has been recovering since suffering considerable leg damage during his NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match against Gabe Kidd at Resurgence 2024. In a recent interview, the former AEW Continental Champion discussed his recovery's physical and mental toll and expressed gratitude for having had the privilege of a healthy support system.

In the same interview, Kingston revealed that he had been watching only one All Elite wrestler's performance lately - the latter being Konosuke Takeshita. Shortly afterward, The Alpha took to X/Twitter and voiced his appreciation for Eddie's endorsement. Nonetheless, Takeshita did not hesitate to remind The Mad King of their mutual desire to face off in the iconic Nippon Budokan and insisted that the latter return to active competition healthy and ready for battle.

Ad

Trending

"I appreciate that but you know we have unfinished business. You haven’t forgotten our dream of 1on1 in Budokan. Make sure you come back," wrote Takeshita.

Check out Konosuke Takeshita's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kingston and Takeshita last faced each other one-on-one on AEW Rampage in July 2022, with the former ROH World Champion picking up the win over the up-and-comer.

What Konosuke Takeshita has been up to in AEW recently

While Eddie Kingston has been rehabilitating, Konosuke Takeshita has been hoarding championship gold. He won the International Title off of Will Ospreay at last year's AEW WrestleDream. Then he added the NEVER Openweight Title to his collection by beating Shingo Takagi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19.

Ad

The Japanese phenomenon's dominant streak suffered a dent recently when Kenny Omega pinned him during a blockbuster tag team match at Grand Slam Australia. This led to the announcement of a Championship Series, with The Cleaner set to challenge whoever walked into Revolution 2025 with the International Title at the pay-per-view.

After beating Roderick Strong in the first round of the series, Orange Cassidy tried to unseat Konosuke Takeshita to regain the International Championship this week on AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful, and the Don Callis Family member retained his belt, thus confirming his rematch with Omega for Revolution.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Takeshita can score yet another pinfall victory against The Best Bout Machine next month, in addition to his wins over Omega from 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback