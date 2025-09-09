  • home icon
  • "We do want her back!"- Fans go berserk as WWE veteran urges Tony Khan to bring back major name

“We do want her back!”- Fans go berserk as WWE veteran urges Tony Khan to bring back major name

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 09, 2025 16:22 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of AEW [Image from WWE.com and AEW's YouTube]

A WWE veteran stirred up fan reactions online after urging Tony Khan to bring back a top name in AEW.

That star is Britt Baker, who has not been seen on AEW programming since November last year. Baker, who is a former Women's World Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion, is credited as being the face of the women's division during the primitive years of AEW. However, her presence has been declining ever since her absence, coupled with reports that she wanted a way out from All Elite Wrestling, and rumors that she might be joining WWE.

Baker's name recently made news through WWE veteran Diamond Dallas Page, who took to X and asked Tony Khan about Baker's whereabouts. In his post, DDP mentioned how the D.M.D. has been in top physical condition and ready for her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/h7jA1s4-K3A?si=19JD9GeWI6QHwGJy," wrote DDP
The post quickly caught attention from fans, with the majority of them echoing DDP's sentiments, wanting to see Baker back in action in AEW. Although some were also of the opinion that she should leave Tony Khan's promotion.

"We do want her back!," wrote one fan
"WE’RE ALL READY FOR THE DMD RETURN, TONY," quipped another
Check out some other reactions on X:

Fan reactions
Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]

AEW stars react to WWE veteran DDP's health update

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page has been dealing with some heart issues. He recently took to Instagram to share a video updating his fans on his condition after a major heart procedure. The post garnered reactions from many pro wrestling stars, including a few AEW talents like Mercedes Mone, Thunder Rosa, Ricochet, and Rebel Tanea.

Check out his Instagram post here.

DDP, a WCW legend, notably competed once for AEW on an episode of Dynamite in 2020.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

