“We do want her back!”- Fans go berserk as WWE veteran urges Tony Khan to bring back major name

A WWE veteran stirred up fan reactions online after urging Tony Khan to bring back a top name in AEW.That star is Britt Baker, who has not been seen on AEW programming since November last year. Baker, who is a former Women's World Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion, is credited as being the face of the women's division during the primitive years of AEW. However, her presence has been declining ever since her absence, coupled with reports that she wanted a way out from All Elite Wrestling, and rumors that she might be joining WWE.Baker's name recently made news through WWE veteran Diamond Dallas Page, who took to X and asked Tony Khan about Baker's whereabouts. In his post, DDP mentioned how the D.M.D. has been in top physical condition and ready for her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.&quot;Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/h7jA1s4-K3A?si=19JD9GeWI6QHwGJy,&quot; wrote DDPThe post quickly caught attention from fans, with the majority of them echoing DDP's sentiments, wanting to see Baker back in action in AEW. Although some were also of the opinion that she should leave Tony Khan's promotion.&quot;We do want her back!,&quot; wrote one fanJeremy 💻🎮🔭 @pcnerd37LINK@RealDDP @RealBrittBaker @DDPYoga We do want her back!&quot;WE’RE ALL READY FOR THE DMD RETURN, TONY,&quot; quipped anotherHector Heat @hectorheat420LINK@RealDDP @RealBrittBaker @DDPYoga WE’RE ALL READY FOR THE DMD RETURN, TONY.Check out some other reactions on X:Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]AEW stars react to WWE veteran DDP's health update WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page has been dealing with some heart issues. He recently took to Instagram to share a video updating his fans on his condition after a major heart procedure. The post garnered reactions from many pro wrestling stars, including a few AEW talents like Mercedes Mone, Thunder Rosa, Ricochet, and Rebel Tanea.Check out his Instagram post here.Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDPLINKMinutes after waking up from a successful cardioversion, I’m back stretching. My wife, @PaygeMcMahon is like… ‘can you just rest for 24-hours?’ 🤪 Last week, I went into AFib. I normally wear a heart monitor when training, but for some reason didn’t this day. I pushed myselfDDP, a WCW legend, notably competed once for AEW on an episode of Dynamite in 2020.