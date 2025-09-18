  • home icon
  • "We will be waiting for you," "THE GOAT FOR AEW"- Fans erupt after Will Ospreay provides massive health update

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 18, 2025 19:43 GMT
Will Ospreay
Will Ospreay is popular among the fans (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Will Ospreay has been gone from AEW TV for a while. He has now provided a massive health update, and fans have reacted to it.

Will Ospreay is one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers in the world. He has delivered several amazing matches throughout his career. Ospreay stands out from his peers due to his innovative high-flying style of wrestling, which has helped him get over with the fans. However, all those high-risk matches have done a number on him, and he revealed that he has been having neck issues heading into Forbidden Door. After his win at the event, Ospreay was assaulted by Jon Moxley's team, which was done to write him off TV.

The AEW star recently took to social media to inform fans that he underwent successful neck surgery.

"The road will be long, but it’ll be worth it to see you all again. Surgery was a success."

Check out his tweet here:

Following this announcement from The Aerial Assassin, fans took to social media to send their best wishes. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fans&#039; reactions (source: Will Ospreay&#039;s X account)
Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: Will Ospreay's X account)

Will Ospreay commented on Alex Windsor joining AEW

Will Ospreay's real-life partner, Alex Windsor, recently signed with AEW. Since becoming All Elite, Windsor has done well to establish herself in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She even competed in some high-profile matches for the promotion. She even recently challenged Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. Although she lost the bout, she proved that she has what it takes to become a champion in Tony Khan's promotion.

During a recent interview with Metro UK, The Aerial Assassin stated that Tony Khan is very happy to have Alex Windsor in his company, and she has handled the pressure very well.

"She’s handling the pressure very well. Tony’s extremely happy with the work she’s been doing, and there’s just so much room for her to grow as a performer. Honestly, looking at her and knowing her story, knowing what she’s gone through... it takes my breath away. She inspires me all every single day," Ospreay said. [H/T: Metro UK]

It will be interesting to see when Ospreay returns to the ring again.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
