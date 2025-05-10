  • home icon
"Welcome back" "True friends"- The Young Bucks react after reunion with released WWE stars

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 10, 2025 09:51 GMT
The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks' are AEW EVPs. (Image via AEW Instagram)

Before the formation of AEW, the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, were NJPW stars. In the Japanese promotion, they held the IWGP Tag Team Championships twice and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship a staggering seven times. Furthermore, they were members of the infamous Bullet Club faction. At its peak, this group had names such as AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga, Cody Rhodes, and more. Interestingly, former WWE stars Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson were also once its members.

Gallows and Anderson are good friends of the Young Bucks. At NJPW Resurgence 2025, the two teams joined forces and defeated Bullet Club War Dogs in an eight-man tag team match. This was the first match for the former WWE stars since their release. Interestingly, after their victory, Matt Jackson released a heartwarming statement about this reunion.

"True friends. Real ones. And I will always be loyal. Nothing but love. Welcome back, Good Bros!" wote Matt.
Additionally, Nick Jackson also released an uplifting statement about the reunion.

"Welcome back Good Brothers!" wrote Nick.
The Young Bucks on how NJPW has changed since their departure

It has been six years since The Young Bucks joined AEW. Since they departed from New Japan Pro Wrestling, the promotion has undergone massive changes. In a recent conversation, the real-life brothers talked about the new thing in the company.

"There are a lot of new faces now. Many of the guys that were on top back in 2018 are now finishing up with the company. And as we began our NJPW run in 2013, many people were also moving on from the company way back then. Really, the more things change, the more they stay the same," said Matt Jackson. (H/T The Takedown on SI)
The Young Bucks are former AEW World Tag Team Champions. Not only are they one of the most popular duos in the current wrestling landscape, but they are also Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
