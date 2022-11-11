"What does it have to do with anything?" - WWE veteran shares a unique take on Saraya's future storyline in AEW

Saraya's recent announcement made waves in the AEW community. According to a WWE Hall of Famer, however, there was a glaring fault in her presentation.

This week on Dynamite, the Anti-Diva cut a hyped promo where she declared that she was finally cleared to wrestle again. She also spoke up about her past trials and hardships, culminating in her challenging Britt Baker for a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

While many fans have responded to the promo positively, Bully Ray believes that Saraya's words were ill-advised. Speaking on the latest Busted Open episode, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that the Anti-Diva made herself out to be more of a heel than a babyface.

"The tone of Saraya's promo to me, what she was saying and the tone she was delivering it in, I thought she was gonna end her promo with, 'What about me? What about Saraya?' (...) It was like she was saying, 'but I did this, and I did this, and the business owes me this and I got hit by a car, and I still wrestled.'

The former TNA star expressed that all performers go through difficulty. He stated that centering a promo around the injuries and issues she faced is more of a heel thing to do when she is trying to portray the character of a babyface.

"Okay, great. What does have to do with anything? Like we have all been through our trials and tribulations and what we have gone through. I shattered my ankle, in a wrestling match at barely legal and after three days, I ripped my cast off and now my ankle is healed the wrong way my entire career. Do I go out there and go, 'Look at what I did for the business, I wrestled on a shattered ankle'? I would say that as a heel. That's a heel promo. Saraya cut a heel promo last night." (8:30 - 9:31)

It remains to be seen whether the former WWE star will respond to Bully Ray's comments in the coming weeks.

A WWE star apparently knew about Saraya being medically cleared before the official announcement in AEW

The big news about Saraya's status was not a complete secret before this week's Dynamite, according to the Anti-Diva herself.

In an interview with Renee Paquette, Saraya discussed how Sasha Banks faced a lot of criticism in 2017 for the unintentional neck injury that sidelined her. The former WWE Superstar stated that she texted Banks quickly after learning the news, explaining how it was merely an accident for which no one was to blame.

With her match against Britt Baker set for Full Gear, fans are in for an interesting battle.

