What has CM Punk's departure done to the AEW locker room? Current champion gives some insight

CM Punk's departure from AEW shocked the wrestling world over the weekend, with many people wondering what the future will be like for the promotion. But a current champion has revealed what the vibe in the All Elite locker room is like now that Punk isn't there.

The former AEW World Champion was fired on September 2nd, just hours before Collision went live on TNT. The firing came as a result of his involvement in a backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In, which led to Punk reportedly leaving Tony Khan fearing for his safety.

But what does the locker room think of everything? During the All Out post-show media scrum, current ROH Tag Team Champion Adam Cole revealed that the vibe amongst the rest of the AEW roster has actually been very positive.

“So as far as the vibe, the excitement these past few weeks about these events that we’ve had has not gone unnoticed by anybody. Again, All In happening, Wembley Stadium, 81,035 people breaking the record highest paid attendance in pro-wrestling history. Everyone was jazzed and so excited for that show. This week coming into tonight, knowing that we had to follow up such a huge event, the locker room was stoked, the locker room was ready to go, they were ready to put on the best show they possibly could." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Expand Tweet

Cole further went on to say that everyone in AEW is very excited for the future and ready to put on great performances at the upcoming Grand Slam, WrestleDream, and Full Gear events.

“Most importantly, we’re just so excited for the future, man. It’s like AEW as a whole has made so many incredible strides in such a short time. This company has not been around for a super, super long time, so thinking about the next year, two years, five years, 10 years, has everybody so pumped and so ready to go. So the locker room’s feeling good man, they are.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

CM Punk reportedly had a run-in with a current WWE name as well!

With CM Punk gone from AEW, it was only a matter of time before old stories that were kept hidden from the public started to creep their way into view. However, one story caught everyone off-guard.

According to Bodyslam.net, CM Punk reportedly had a run-in with now-former AEW personality William Regal, who debuted for All Elite Wrestling in March 2022 before leaving that December.

Expand Tweet

Regal apparently offered out his hand to Punk, but the former AEW World Champion refused, claiming that he didn't like him, didn't trust him, and accused him of being a 'stooge' for Triple H in WWE.

What do you think is next for CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below!

