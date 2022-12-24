"What has he done in AEW" - Wrestling fans split over WWE possibly botching Paul Wight's (fka The Big Show) career 

AEW's Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) might have been a household wrestling name at some point, but according to Jim Ross, the star has the unfortunate title of the most "ill-booked" WWE star he's ever seen.

Paul Wight's lengthy run as The Big Show in WWE is likely what most current wrestling fans recall the star for. He additionally had quite the run in WCW as The Giant and was even a member of the nWo. While Wight is a veteran of the industry, his Big Show tenure is often criticized for the many mishaps and could-have-been-angles he never had.

During a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross gave his take on how wrestlers are often underutilized. He quickly claimed that Paul Wight was one of the worst-booked WWE Superstars at the time.

In response to Jim Ross' speculation, it seemed that many of the fans online agreed with the legendary commentator when it came to Wight's utilization.

WrestleTakes @GMPunk0723 @ringsidenews_ When you have a giant monster cry multiple times, yup. @ringsidenews_ When you have a giant monster cry multiple times, yup.

Yuri-bird @FrancescoLari11 @ringsidenews_ I mean JR is right but we can’t blame big Paul for it @ringsidenews_ I mean JR is right but we can’t blame big Paul for it

SSJGarland @ImaGStukes @ringsidenews_ He was it was ashamed that he didn’t get treated like he was a special attraction talent @ringsidenews_ He was it was ashamed that he didn’t get treated like he was a special attraction talent

APD @APD388 @ringsidenews_ He was stale from 2000 on. Total channel changer. @ringsidenews_ He was stale from 2000 on. Total channel changer.

tone @toneecanee @ringsidenews_ Big Show was the best example of Vince McMahons thinking that WWE fans would buy anything he tried to sell them, regardless of what he did with the characters previously. McMahons sort sighted creative thinking killed any chance of Big Show fulfilling the star potential he had @ringsidenews_ Big Show was the best example of Vince McMahons thinking that WWE fans would buy anything he tried to sell them, regardless of what he did with the characters previously. McMahons sort sighted creative thinking killed any chance of Big Show fulfilling the star potential he had

USA92 👨🏻‍🌾🇮🇨💚🇪🇸 @UbiD49 @ringsidenews_ A person with so many injuries cannot be booked in any other way @ringsidenews_ A person with so many injuries cannot be booked in any other way

According to a few Twitter users, Big Show's constant heel/babyface turns largely led to the bad booking that JR was alluding to.

DoctorX @TheDoctor_X_ @ringsidenews_ He turned more than a carousel, that was a big issue @ringsidenews_ He turned more than a carousel, that was a big issue

Tommy Dennis @TommyDennis @ringsidenews_ Its true. They use to change him from heel to face almost every other week. Remember him being a big heel on Raw and going to a Smackdown taping the very next day and he was suddenly a comedy baby face imitating Hulk Hogan with no explanation why. @ringsidenews_ Its true. They use to change him from heel to face almost every other week. Remember him being a big heel on Raw and going to a Smackdown taping the very next day and he was suddenly a comedy baby face imitating Hulk Hogan with no explanation why.

WrestlingHaven @HavenRaptors @ringsidenews_ His a HOFer and probably the greatest giant in WWE history but I still agree. They turned him so many times it became a joke, they made him work with celebs for mania before celebs started caring and they had him and Kane run rampant in the 2015 rumble for NO DAMN REASON! @ringsidenews_ His a HOFer and probably the greatest giant in WWE history but I still agree. They turned him so many times it became a joke, they made him work with celebs for mania before celebs started caring and they had him and Kane run rampant in the 2015 rumble for NO DAMN REASON!

Unfortunately, fans will likely never get to see what Big Show could have been in WWE. Even today in AEW, Wight isn't in the best shape after decades in the wrestling industry have taken their toll on his body, so a better run in AEW is realistically out of the question.

AEW star Paul Wight has actually addressed his numerous heel/babyface flips in WWE

As The Big Show, the 7ft monster was best known for his heavy-hitting moves, especially his massive Chokeslam. Despite his imposing figure and in-ring presence, fans online often take jabs at the number of times he went from hero to villain and right back again.

During an interview on The Wrestling Classic, Wight admitted that he's had way too many babyface/heel turns in his wrestling career:

“I worked heel, I worked babyface, I know the fans have said I’ve had more turns than Nascar, and I’m pretty proud of that,” Wight said. “It shows a versatility and the faith that the company has in you to help get over other talent because it’s not always about you getting wins." (H/T: WrestlingINC.)

Regardless of the booking decisions throughout his WWE career, Paul Wight is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable stars in the wrestling industry. In AEW, the veteran continues to be an integral backstage name.

