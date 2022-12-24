"What has he done in AEW" - Wrestling fans split over WWE possibly botching Paul Wight's (fka The Big Show) career 

AEW's Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) might have been a household wrestling name at some point, but according to Jim Ross, the star has the unfortunate title of the most "ill-booked" WWE star he's ever seen.
Paul Wight's lengthy run as The Big Show in WWE is likely what most current wrestling fans recall the star for. He additionally had quite the run in WCW as The Giant and was even a member of the nWo. While Wight is a veteran of the industry, his Big Show tenure is often criticized for the many mishaps and could-have-been-angles he never had.
During a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross gave his take on how wrestlers are often underutilized. He quickly claimed that Paul Wight was one of the worst-booked WWE Superstars at the time.
In response to Jim Ross' speculation, it seemed that many of the fans online agreed with the legendary commentator when it came to Wight's utilization.
According to a few Twitter users, Big Show's constant heel/babyface turns largely led to the bad booking that JR was alluding to.
Unfortunately, fans will likely never get to see what Big Show could have been in WWE. Even today in AEW, Wight isn't in the best shape after decades in the wrestling industry have taken their toll on his body, so a better run in AEW is realistically out of the question.
AEW star Paul Wight has actually addressed his numerous heel/babyface flips in WWE
As The Big Show, the 7ft monster was best known for his heavy-hitting moves, especially his massive Chokeslam. Despite his imposing figure and in-ring presence, fans online often take jabs at the number of times he went from hero to villain and right back again.
During an interview on The Wrestling Classic, Wight admitted that he's had way too many babyface/heel turns in his wrestling career:
“I worked heel, I worked babyface, I know the fans have said I’ve had more turns than Nascar, and I’m pretty proud of that,” Wight said. “It shows a versatility and the faith that the company has in you to help get over other talent because it’s not always about you getting wins." (H/T: WrestlingINC.)
Regardless of the booking decisions throughout his WWE career, Paul Wight is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable stars in the wrestling industry. In AEW, the veteran continues to be an integral backstage name.
