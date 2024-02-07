“What the f**k is going on?” - Jim Cornette unhappy with WWE Hall of Famer’s AEW booking

Veteran manager Jim Cornette recently reacted to a certain WWE Hall of Famer's segment during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Hall of Famer in question would be Sting. Last week, he and Darby Allin had a sit-down interview with AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill ahead of their title match tomorrow. Both sides got honest with one another and had some words to say before their bout.

On a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette criticized the buildup for this match alone, as he could not understand why it was happening in the first place. He also did not appreciate why Sting had the least focus during the segment, considering how this would be one of his final matches.

"They're trying to promote this match. There's no logical story being told here about this match or why this rivalry is going on. Starks and Darby were just screaming at each other. This is Sting's retirement, and he gets the least focus out of anybody. Big Bill, in this particular instance, was the best-spoken person in the promo."

He then talked about the Young Bucks, Sting's potential final opponents at Revolution next month. Cornette was not a fan of this decision.

"There's no reason for them to be mad. It doesn't make sense why that the Jackson boys are trying to get rid of the cancer in the locker room, that is, the previous generation, except in their own words for Sting, which is great, the model employee. But it's what he stands for, meaning it's all the other people we ran off and can't draw any money with right now. What the f**k is going on?" [0:30-1:20]

Tony Schiavone says Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution will be big

On a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone talked about how he was looking forward to the crowd for AEW Revolution next month.

He also mentioned that this could be one of the biggest crowds he's witnessed in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"I think we are going to have just about every seat sold out that can be sold out because, you know, we've got the big screen, and there's obviously some seats that will have to be blocked because of production. But I think we are going to have over 15, maybe like 17000 in there... It's going to be one of the biggest crowds that I've ever been part of in Greensboro," Schiavone said.

The show will house a sold-out crowd of 15,000 or more fans and showcase The Icon's retirement match. Along with this, only one match has been made official: Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm finally sharing the ring for the AEW Women's Championship.

How excited are you for AEW Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give Sportskeeda an H/T for the transcription when using quotes from the first half of the article.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE