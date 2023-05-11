"What are you gonna do with him?" - Konnan says 4-time WWE champion may get lost in the shuffle in AEW 

AEW has already signed numerous stars halfway into 2023, and many are already predicting their futures in the promotion. However, according to Konnan, Roderick Strong might join the many stars lost in the promotion's shuffle.

Fans were notably shocked to see Strong's debut in AEW since his parting with WWE was never announced. Naturally, he quickly reformed his alliance with Adam Cole, joining forces with him during his first match in the promotion last week.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan recalled his history with Roderick Strong before expressing doubt about his future within AEW.

“Yeah, in IMPACT. Bro, he’s got one hell of an arm. He used to be a quarterback in High School, I think in Delaware. He has one hell of an arm, and a hell of an athlete, and a nice guy. Just the same thing I’ve been saying for over a year. What are you gonna do with him, bro? They’re super oversaturated with talent.” (00:53 onward).

It remains to be seen whether or not Tony Khan can book Strong consistently, but even veteran Bully Ray believes he's already lost momentum. During an episode of Busted Open Radio, the legend explained why Khan's recent signings have lost steam.

Jim Cornette believes that the heels nearly ruined Roderick Strong's AEW debut

Alongside Adam Cole, Strong is already deep into a feud with the dominating Jericho Appreciation Society. During his AEW debut, Roderick Strong notably saved Cole from yet another attack at the hands of JAS, which Jim Cornette believes was nearly ruined.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager praised Strong's comeback but pointed out that JAS didn't know what to do when the star made his debut.

"He made a big comeback, and not one of these greenhorn heels had a f**king clue how to feed him. But he did his sh*t anyway, but instead of being a stirring comeback, it was like he was bouncing drunks. But he did it, and then he and Adam Cole hugged." [2:37 - 2:57]

Roderick Strong is set to take on Chris Jericho during next week's AEW Dynamite after The Ocho banned Adam Cole from the building. Fans won't want to miss the star's solo in-ring debut as he takes on one of the promotion's biggest stars.

