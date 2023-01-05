"What you do in your personal life is your personal business" - WWE veteran on Jeff Jarrett's wife's rant about controversial AEW segment (Exclusive)

Last week, Jeff Jarrett's wife Karen Jarrett went on a rant following a diss track by The Acclaimed on the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts on the situation.

During the diss track, Max Caster accused Jeff Jarrett of taking Karen away from Kurt Angle. Double J's wife did not receive this well and went on a Twitter rant.

Karen initially called out Max Caster for the diss and AEW President Tony Khan for approving the segment. She then focused on the truth behind her failed marriage to Kurt Angle.

Karen Jarrett accused the Olympic Gold Medalist of having multiple affairs during their marriage and thus she left Angle. When she first started to date Double J, she and Angle were legally separated.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's One on One with Teddy Long, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on the situation. He initially mentioned that he tries his best to stay away from all the drama. Teddy also mentioned that no one should provoke people who are ready to reveal all the dark truths.

“I don’t what Kurt Angle said about Jeff or whatever and I don’t know why Karen is all exploded. But ever the less, might have been something touching and if you hit people saying that they are ready to fight back, maybe they are ready to talk about stuff that maybe they shouldn’t talk about, maybe they didn’t want people to know. So you just never know,” Teddy Long said. [14:04 - 14:21]

Long then mentioned that everyone needs to set boundaries between their personal and professional lives and if they fail to do so then that will return to bite them in the back.

“Because what you do in your personal life is your personal business, nobody has anything to do with that, but when you start involving your personal life in the work-life then it’s going to get out, and then it’s going to cause problems. So like I said, I just try to stay away from all of it because it’s just a bunch of drama.” [15:31 - 15:45]

Max Caster took shots at Jeff Jarrett and his wife this week on Dynamite

The Acclaimed defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Ahead of the match, Max Caster performed his traditional rap during his faction's entrance. During the rap, Caster took shots at Jeff Jarrett, his wife, and Dixie Carter.

"You're the worst Jeffrey since Dahmer. Sailing upwards is just your way of life, and you're stealing money like it is Kurt Angle's wife," Max Caster said.

Karen did not take it lightly and called Caster a "Little B*itch".

