"What’s he going to say?"- WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Tony Khan making a bold comparison involving Jon Moxley

Tony Khan recently turned heads with a bold comparison involving Jon Moxley. Now, a WWE Hall of Famer has reacted to the development.Jon Moxley is a key player in the AEW roster and has been for several years. The Purveyor of Violence, who joined the promotion in 2019, is a four-time AEW World Champion, the most of any star in the company. Given his stature, it is natural that Tony Khan holds Moxley in the highest regard, and recently, he drew attention by drawing comparisons between the One True King and WWE Hall of Famer, Harley Race. Now, another Hall of Famer from the Stamford-based promotion has reacted to this, and that legend is JBL.Speaking on a recent edition of Something To Wrestle, Layfield said that he has no issues with the comparison and that Khan was trying to put over one of his top stars.“You ask him a question. What’s he going to say? He’s got to give you an answer, and he’s got to give you an answer out of somebody on his roster. So what’s he going to do? He’s going to put over one of his boys. So I have no issue with it.” [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]WWE legend JBL recently turned down a major star in AEWAt a recent wrestling convention, JBL and his long-time partner Ron Simmons (collectively known as the APA in the WWE) had bumped into missing AEW star Danhausen. During their interaction, the &quot;very nice, very evil&quot; star tried to hire APA's services to take down his enemies in AEW (at the time), The Gunns ( Colten and Austin). However, JBL and Simmons lost interest in the offer after Danhausen revealed he only had a $10 bill to pay them for their services.Tony L @89_tonesLINK@PrichardShow @HeyHeyItsConrad did Danhausen not pay enough for the apa to get the a**boy?The AEW star later shared a video post on Instagram recounting his interaction with APA, which you can check here.