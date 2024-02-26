“What does he have to do with this?” - Konnan reacts to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion’s return

WCW veteran Konnan questioned a former WWE Superstar's recent AEW return. The star being discussed here is Jake Hager.

Jake is a former WWE Superstar who had worked for the Stamford-based promotion for more than a decade and won multiple titles in the company. After being released from WWE in 2017, he worked at independent promotions for a while before joining AEW.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, the 41-year-old star came out to save Orange Cassidy from the attack of Undisputed Kingdom members Mike Bennett and Matt Taven.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan questioned the former World Heavyweight Champion's recent Dynamite appearance.

Jake was absent from Dynamite for nearly three months and his sudden coming out to save Orange Cassidy out of nowhere raised more questions than answers apparently. Also, the Cuban star asked if he was a babyface now as he was a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society, a heel faction, throughout 2022 and 2023.

"Which was very weird to me. A: Why is he coming out? What does he have to do with this? And is he a babyface?" Konnan asked. [09:09 - 09:13]

Later, Roderick Strong defeated the 41-year-old star on Rampage in a stellar match.

Jake Hager reveals he wanted to wrestle Roman Reigns in WWE

Speaking during a K&S WrestleFest signing, the Mixed Martial Artist revealed previous plans of defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

"When I left WWE, my plan was to go to MMA, get really good, be undefeated and then go back to WWE and wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. A little slight turn. A lot of that happened. We were close. I'd kick Roman's b**t. He knows it, I know it. If you want to tell him that, tell him that," said Hager.

It will be interesting to see if Hager will be seen more on Dynamite now as a babyface.

