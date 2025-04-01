What WWE told Saraya (Paige) after her private video leak

Former AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) is on a whirlwind media tour following the release of her memoir. In a recent interview, she opened up on her private photos and videos leaking a decade ago and how WWE responded to the incident.

Saraya suffered through several traumatic events during her time in WWE. In 2015, the British star's private photos and videos leaked onto the internet. It happened again in 2017 with a video involving Xavier Woods and Saraya's former boyfriend, Brad Maddox.

In a recent interview with The Guardian to promote her memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, the former Paige described how devastated she was when the leaks happened. She revealed that WWE supported her at that time and even worked to get the video taken down:

"WWE also reached out immediately to check she was OK, to say that 'these things happen' and that they would put out a statement and work on getting the video taken down. Bevis [Saraya] returned to training, got a sober coach, and eventually got back in the ring. But, within months, another neck injury forced her to take a five-year break," wrote The Guardian's Anna Moore.

Saraya's father also supported her after the leaks

Although the former Paige has endured plenty of scrutiny and criticism due to her private photos and videos leaking, she's also received support from many sources, including her family.

Following the leaks, The Anti-Diva was certain that she would never recover. However, her father helped her through the ordeal, as she recounted in her new memoir:

"My dad has always been my biggest supporter. And I’d put them through so much. I felt like they must be gutted, that they weren’t going to forgive me. 'Hello princess,' and told me that it was absolutely normal to have s*x and nothing to be ashamed of. He made a dad joke that it might make me more famous – like Kim Kardashian."

The 32-year-old ultimately moved past the incident and returned to the ring. She recently departed Tony Khan's promotion, but her prospects outside of wrestling have never seemed brighter.

