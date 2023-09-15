Whatever happened to AEW star Paige VanZant?

It's been quite a while since we last saw Paige VanZant inside an AEW ring—her last appearance dates back to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022.

VanZant teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky for a memorable victory against Tay Melo, Frankie Kazarian, and Sammy Guevara. Since then, PVZ has been absent from TV, leaving fans wondering about her status in the promotion.

Thanks to a report from Fightful Select, the mystery surrounding Paige VanZant's hiatus from pro wrestling has been disclosed. Despite the absence, it's worth noting that she remains under contract with Tony Khan's promotion. However, the big question remains: what's VanZant's status with the promotion?

In an interview with Will Washington of Grapsody, Tony Khan noted his desire to have Paige VanZant back in All Elite Wrestling. However, he made it clear that her return would depend on finding the right opponent, and it wouldn't be just any member of the roster.

It is unclear when Paige VanZant will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Khan has confirmed that he is interested in having her back.

Paige VanZant talks about why she chose AEW over WWE

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has seamlessly transitioned from MMA to the world of pro wrestling. Paige made several appearances in Tony Khan's promotion, including clashes with the Inner Circle in 2021.

Last year, in an interview with Throwing Down with Renee Paquette & Miesha Tate, Paige shared her thoughts on why she picked AEW over WWE.

"I just didn’t know what venue that would be, if it would be WWE or AEW. I’ve been a fan of both, I actually did make the out to the WWE headquarters, you know... But they had a different plan for what they wanted for me, whereas at AEW, they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA, continue to do bare-knuckle boxing. They’re on board to build my career and build me as a wrestler, and still let me be myself."

It will be interesting to see when Paige VanZant will be back in the world of pro wrestling once again.