When a former WWE Superstar refused to be a "covert agent spy" for Vince McMahon in AEW

WWE Executive Chairman, Vince McMahon, has cultivated a reputation for being a ruthless businessman. According to former WWE Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho, McMahon seemingly wanted him to be a "covert agent spy" in AEW.

Jericho shocked the pro wrestling industry when he joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2019 and established All Elite Wrestling with the EVPs Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Since then, the veteran has only entrenched himself deeper into the promotion.

During a now-unearthed interview with Inside the Ropes from a few years ago, Chris Jericho recalled a conversation with Vince McMahon after he learned that the star would be leaving WWE.

"And then he’s like ‘Who’s [recruiting]?’ (…) I’m thinking to myself, well, it’s me! I didn’t want to tell him that… And then he was asking all these ‘What kind of TV deal?’ Like, you can’t ask me these questions! I’m not going into here as a covert agent spy for Vince McMahon!" (02:25 onward).

Former WWE Superstar Renee Dupreee recently gave his take on what Chris Jericho is currently getting up to in AEW and was asked what advice he'd give his former colleague. Shockingly, the veteran urged Jericho to "please retire."

Chris Jericho was reportedly the "brainchild" in getting WWE veteran Sabu to debut in AEW

As some may believe, Chris Jericho is involved in luring new talent to AEW. According to ECW legend Sabu, a call with Jericho is what led to his AEW debut.

During a recent virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, Sabu himself claimed that The Ocho was the one who organized his AEW debut.

"About a week before I did the first appearance, the Wednesday before the Wednesday I did the Dynamite appearance, Chris Jericho called me. He called me on the phone and said, 'I got an idea. Adam Cole, me, you know, boom, boom, boom.' He goes, 'We'll bring you out as a surprise. Would you want to do it?' I go, 'Yeah,'" Sabu said. [H/T: Post Wrestling].

Additionally, the ECW veteran was asked if he'd be willing to return to the ring to compete as well. Sabu notably claimed that he would need three months to get into shape and a lot of money.

Could the veteran still shock fans and have one last bout agianst Chris Jericho in AEW?

