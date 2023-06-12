Chris Jericho was the brainchild of controversial former WWE Superstar debuting in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho had reached out to former WWE Superstar Sabu for his unexpected cameo at AEW's Double or Nothing 2023.

Sabu's appearance on AEW Dynamite came as a pleasant surprise to fans on May 24. Introduced by Adam Cole as the enforcer for the unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho, his involvement added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

During a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, Sabu disclosed that it was Chris Jericho who contacted him for the role.

"About a week before I did the first appearance, the Wednesday before the Wednesday I did the Dynamite appearance, Chris Jericho called me. We chatted a little bit and then he called me back and said, 'Hey, I got an idea.' I said, 'Okay.' The he called me on the phone and said, 'I got an idea. Adam Cole, me, you know, boom, boom, boom.' He goes, 'We'll bring you out as a surprise. Would you want to do it?' I go, 'Yeah,'" Sabu said.

When asked about the possibility of another match, Sabu stated that he would require three months to get in shape and the right amount of money:

"I’d need like three months to get in shape though (for one more match), and the right amount of money. That would get me in shape faster." [H/T - Post Wrestling]

At Double or Nothing, Adam Cole emerged victorious over Chris Jericho in their unsanctioned bout, leaving Jericho unconscious. Cole had recently revealed that Sabu's involvement was a last minute decision.

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam shares thoughts on Sabu's AEW apperance

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam revealed that he was aware of Sabu's All Elite Wrestling appearance in advance.

During an episode of his podcast, "1 Of A Kind With RVD," Rob Van Dam discussed the AEW appearances of Sabu.

“I knew that he was gonna be debuting on Wednesday, and then after that, I guess I knew that he was gonna be part of Sunday.”

At Double or Nothing, Sabu fearlessly risked his body, even executing a table spot.

