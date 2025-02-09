"When you moving up to WWE?" - Massive AEW star and Seth Rollins' controversial exchange bewilders fans

A top AEW star recently replied to a controversial comment by WWE's Seth Rollins. Fans have since reacted to this curious exchange.

MJF is undoubtedly the biggest star in AEW right now. He is no stranger to firing shots at WWE or referencing them during his promos. However, this time, the tables were turned.

After Luka Dončić was traded to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Seth Rollins was asked if there was an equivalent WWE-AEW trade. The Visionary told Sirius XM that Tony Khan's promotion had no talent on the level of John Cena but compared MJF to Luka Dončić.

Trending

The Salt of the Earth responded to Seth's comments on X (fka Twitter) and asked fans who Dončić was:

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

"Who the hell is Luca doncic? Indie guy?

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Fans caught hold of this tweet and gave their thoughts on the matter. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Seth Rollins gives his honest thoughts about CM Punk

Seth Rollins didn't hold back his reactions when CM Punk returned at Survivor Series 2023. Since then, he has been vocal about his disdain for the Straight Edge Superstar.

The two men faced off during RAW's premiere on Netflix. Despite the outcome, Rollins indicated that he was not done with Punk. The two men went at each other after they were eliminated from the 2025 Royal Rumble match. This week on RAW, they had to be separated by WWE officials again.

Speaking on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Rollins said that he hates CM Punk and wants the worst for him. He also called him a selfish scumbag who tried to tear WWE down after he left the promotion but returned after the company was doing well.

"CM Punk - I want the worst for him. I want the world to crumble around him. [I hate him] because he's a selfish scumbag. But Punk is the king of narcissism. He's a guy who's a gaslighter; he's a narcissist, and he's a person who has for years, because he was in WWE for a while; he left. He left and then he came back. He left and when he was gone he just tore this company down, WWE. Took our business, he said, 'This place is terrible, I want it to fail,'" he said.

It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins will be able to move on from his feud with CM Punk this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback