When popular AEW star revealed MJF's real-life issues with Cody Rhodes 

Former AEW World Champion MJF had a much-discussed backstage dispute last year with a former All Elite Women's World Champion, whose status in the Tony Khan-led company has been questioned in recent reports. The latter, Britt Baker, seems to be no stranger to controversy, as can be gathered from her revelation about The Wolf of Wrestling and his alleged issues with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes from an interview last year.

Britt Baker's hiatus from AEW programming continues on the heels of reports about her alleged unpopularity in the women's locker room and her backstage conflicts with her peers, including an incident involving MJF and his partner, All Elite broadcast personality Alicia Atout. This had even led to The DMD being suspended briefly last year.

Baker has not appeared on All Elite Wrestling TV for several weeks now, and speculations continue to abound regarding her future in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Interestingly, a clip from an interview featuring the former AEW Women's World Champion, in which she talks about Maxwell Jacob Friedman and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, is currently making the rounds on social media.

In the video (derived from Britt Baker's interview with Mostly Sports streamed on February 9, 2024), The Doctor claims that MJF allegedly felt upstaged by The American Nightmare when the latter unveiled his prominent neck tattoo just before their singles match at AEW Revolution 2020. The bout in question was crucial to establishing The Salt of the Earth as a top heel and ended with Friedman emerging victorious.

“So, there was a lot of controversy around [Cody Rhodes getting a neck tattoo] internally at the time,” she began. “Because MJF, at the time, I don’t know if I can say this, I’m just going to say it because f**k MJF: He felt that Cody was trying to steal his thunder at the time because they were in a feud at the pay-per-view.... Cody vs. MJF, MJF big coming out moment, and it was like his ‘hurrah’ [moment], and Cody shows up, bam, with a neck tattoo,” - said Baker. [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

MJF is currently feuding with a WWE Hall of Famer, who is himself in pursuit of the All Elite World Championship, Jeff Jarrett. He defeated arch-rival Adam Cole at Worlds End 2024 to retain his Dynamite Diamond Ring in his latest in-ring outing.

What Britt Baker and MJF have been up to in AEW

Britt Baker was last seen in action in an All Elite Wrestling ring on the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite. The former Women's World Champion defeated Penelope Ford in singles action, and although a program was afterward teased between her and Serena Deeb, it ultimately never came to fruition.

MJF, on the other hand, laid out Jeff Jarrett last week on AEW Dynamite, taunting The Last Outlaw for not accepting his help in winning the AEW World Title. Friedman also seems to be on a collision course with Hangman Adam Page after their recent run-ins.

