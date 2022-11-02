When WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch named suspended AEW star as her first "wrestling crush"

Becky Lynch might be one of the most recognizable female figures in WWE, but like most current wrestlers, she once started out as a fan. During a public Q&A appearance alongside her then-fiance Seth Rollins, Lynch confessed that she once had a "wrestling crush" on Jeff Hardy.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are happily married today and have had one daughter as of this writing. The two are even seen as a power couple in WWE. Both stars prominently occupy the main events in the promotion as they continue to build what seems to be a wrestling legacy.

Hilariously, during the Q&A, Seth Rollins initially believed that Becky had a crush on Finn Balor. But after hearing that her crush was Jeff Hardy, Rollins quickly picked Charlotte Flair as his wrestling crush to annoy his fiancee.

Unfortunately, for Becky, it doesn't seem like she ever had a chance with the Charismatic Enigma.

Jeff Hardy met his wife, Beth Britt Hardy, all the way back in 1999 at a nightclub in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The two started dating soon after and eventually had two daughters, Ruby Claire Hardy (b. 2010) and Nera Quinn Hardy (b. 2015). The couple tied the knot on March 9, 2011 after 12 years of dating.

What are Becky Lynch and Jeff Hardy up to in WWE and AEW these days?

Lynch and Hardy are clearly at two different points in their wrestling careers. The Charismatic Enigma is likely to be in his last few years in the sport. Meanwhile, the former WWE Women's Champion still possibly has a lot more time left in her career.

Regardless, Becky Lynch is currently nursing an injury, as the star suffered a separated shoulder during this year's Summerslam. Lynch is unfortunately expected to be out for quite some time, but was last involved in a heated feud with Bianca Belair. However, she is expected to return sooner than initially believed.

In contrast, things on Jeff Hardy's end aren't exactly as positive as Big Time Becks' side. The legend is currently awaiting the next scheduled date of his trial, after being arrested for a DUI earlier this year. Hardy's trial will continue on the 17th of November, and there's speculation that he might be gearing up for a plea deal.

Things have forunately been looking a bit more hopeful for Jeff Hardy since his arrest. Like many fans, Becky Lynch is likely hoping to see her "wrestling crush" return to the industry very soon.

