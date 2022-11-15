Jim Cornette has unleashed his critical remarks about Saraya's (fka Paige) recent promo on AEW Dynamite.

On last Wednesday's show, Saraya announced that she was officially cleared to compete inside the ring again. The former WWE Divas Champion concluded the segment by challenging Britt Baker to a one-on-one match, which was made official for Full Gear.

During her passionate promo, Saraya suggested that she had endured the most difficult hardships throughout her career. However, Jim Cornette was seemingly unimpressed by her words as he thought the segment reeked of selfishness. On The Jim Cornette Experience, he pointed out that only a few people cared about The Glampire's love for pro wrestling.

"Who cares how much you love the business? Nobody. Except the small number of marks that kind of line appeals to. Nobody cares how much you love the business chickadee. They care how mad you are at Britt Baker and how much you want to prove that you're the top girl in AEW and if you've got to go through The Dentist to do it, then you're going to waltz her across Texas or something of that effect." [2:40 - 3:07]

Before colliding on November 19, Saraya and Baker will confront each other again on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite this week.

WWE legend Bully Ray shares his opinion on Saraya's AEW Dynamite promo

Besides Jim Cornette, Bully Ray also felt that Saraya's promo last Wednesday was centered around herself.

The WWE Hall of Famer then shared some advice that could have potentially added more credibility to the segment.

"I agree with Tommy [Dreamer] that you should save the good news into the end because that good news is gonna get a monster pop, okay? And that's what you wanna end it with. The last thing they remember is the finish and the finish of the promo would've been 'I'm back. I'm stepping into the ring with you. I'm gonna beat you.' Mic drop. Goodbye."

Fans must tune into Full Gear this Saturday to see if Saraya can outclass Baker and establish herself as a credible threat in the AEW women's division.

