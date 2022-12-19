"Who gives a fu*k about a little softcore p**n?" - Wrestling veteran feels controversial released WWE Superstar could be Tony Khan's next big signing

WWE wrestlers have often been able to reinvent themselves in AEW, and Mandy Rose's recent departure from the promotion has fans wondering if she's next. According to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, Rose would be a good addition to the roster.

Mandy Rose was released from WWE last week after rumoredly breaching her contract with the promotion due to her career outside of wrestling. While many fans have taken up arms against Triple H's regime, others have pointed out that the content she released likely went against the company's PG image.

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran claimed that the former WWE NXT Women's Champion would be the least controversial star to appear in AEW.

"But if you’re into girl wrestling, she would automatically be one of the more not only attractive but well-trained, well-experienced, more competent members of the AEW women’s roster and she’d only have to work once a week! They’ve had convicted felons, drug addicts, and bank robbers, who gives a f**k about a little softcore p**n?" [01:05:24 onward]

While Cornette seems sure that the next WWE jump will be Mandy Rose, many fans online believe it'll be Sasha Banks instead. Fans recently took to Twitter yet again to share their predictions on how The Boss will be AEW-bound.

Jim Cornette believes that the former WWE NXT Women's Champion would be a top competitor in AEW

Despite Mandy Rose arguably getting more attention for her qualities outside of her wrestling abilities, the star has been one of the most dominating women's wrestlers over the past two years. With a successful tag team at her side and a monumental NXT Women's Champion reign, the star clearly has quite an affinity for the Squared Circle.

During the same episode, Jim Cornette claimed that Mandy Rose is far more competent than most of the female AEW roster.

"But AEW would be perfect. Well, she can get in the ring without tripping over the ropes, so she’d fit in on the AEW roster, in the upper percentile. But in actual fact, she’s been in their developmental program for the past year and a half, and she’s competent, she’s prettier than most of the AEW girls." [01:04:45 onward]

It's currently unclear how long Rose's WWE non-compete clause will last, but Dave Meltzer has speculated it will be for 90 days. Because of this, any fans hoping for the star to jump to AEW will have to wait until March 2023.

