"Who did he wrestle?" - Ric Flair buries WWE Attitude Era veteran following recent remarks

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is considered to be one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots, but naturally has many detractors. An AEW manager and former WWE Attitude Era veteran recently made quite a claim against Flair, and the legend responded in kind.

Ric Flair doesn't often interact with AEW stars but often comments on some of the matches every week. The legend recently criticized Konosuke Takeshita's match against Bryan Danielson. Despite the young star taking it well, AEW manager Don Callis weighed in and claimed he was already better than The Nature Boy.

During the latest To Be The Man, Flair addressed Callis' comments but didn't seem to recall who he was.

“Who’s Don Callis? How many times was he world champion? Who did he wrestle?” [45:23 onward]

Upon hearing that Callis was once signed to WWE, Flair took a massive jab at the veteran and dismissed him.

“No way! C’mon, doing what? Putting up the ring? C’mon, Don Callis? Gimme a break. It’s Mr. Flair, Don. That’s what I mean, somebody stepping in, trying to get relevant off a comment. Who is Don Callis?” [46:04 onward]

Ric Flair recently commented on Chris Jericho's appearance outside of AEW at PWG and slammed the segment because he believes that WWE would never have allowed it.

Ric Flair also commented on another WWE Hall of Famer claiming that Kenny Omega is better than him in-ring

Kenny Omega is arguably one of the biggest stars in AEW, and his in-ring ability has drawn many eyes over the years. WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently ranked his greatest-ever wrestlers and claimed that Flair wouldn't even qualify.

During the same podcast, Flair addressed Roberts' comments and whether Omega was better than him or Shawn Michaels.

"I got no problem with Jake saying that. I’ve only seen Kenny wrestle about three times but if I seen him a few more times, I don’t know about Shawn Michaels though. I’m telling you Shawn Michaels, he and Ricky Steamboat—smooth—but Kenny Omega is a great wrestler make no mistake.” [47:49 onward]

The Nature Boy arguably wasn't ever on Omega's level, but his character work has remained a talked about topic in the industry, decades after his prime. Could The Cleaner someday leave a greater legacy than Flair? Only time will tell.

