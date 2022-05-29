Why do MJF and Tony Khan have an issue?

AEW star MJF and President Tony Khan have had some issues over recent months. Just a day before Double or Nothing, The Salt of the Earth is reportedly ready to depart the venue in Las Vegas, leaving his appearance at the event in question.

These issues seem to have stemmed from the former Evolve star and Khan's disagreement about his new deal. His current agreement is set to expire in 2024, and with Maxwell's rise to the top, Tony would surely like to keep him in his promotion.

The two reportedly had a heated discussion in March 2022. Khan was unhappy about Max openly discussing his contract without notifying AEW's PR team about the same beforehand.

Maxwell recently tweeted "F*ck this place" and quickly deleted the statement. This was with respect to Khan, who said that it was good that genuine conflict was being used in MJF's storyline with Wardlow.

There have been reports that MJF has a flight booked out of Las Vegas tonight, and he also did not show up to his scheduled meet and greet on Saturday. All these issues between him and Khan have now put AEW and Double or Nothing in possible jeopardy.

MJF has no problem joining WWE if the price is right

Earlier in May, MJF attended the For the Love of Wrestling Convention. He spoke about his contract situation, stating that he is in the wrestling business solely for the money and will have no problem jumping ship to WWE if Vince McMahon pays him more than Tony Khan.

Here's what Maxwell had to say:

"Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people – I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible. And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I'd go to WWE."

It will be interesting to see how this entire situation unfolds between Maxwell and AEW. The Salt of the Earth is scheduled to face Wardlow tomorrow at AEW Double or Nothing. With the current situation in mind, fans will eagerly wait to see if the match takes place at the pay-per-view.

