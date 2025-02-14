"Why are you complaining?" - Top AEW star defends Jey Uso over fan backlash post Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win has received some backlash from fans online. However, a top AEW star has come to his defense.

Ad

Adam Copeland is the latest to comment on Jey Uso winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. Heading into the premium live event, John Cena was the favorite to win since it was his last Rumble appearance. The bout came down to Cena and Jey as the final two in the ring. But in a surprising turn of events, Mr. Main Event pushed Cena off the ring apron to win the match. While the fans in attendance were yeeting, several fans criticized his win online.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with Wrestle Radio Australia, Adam Copeland commented on how wrestling fans frustratingly overanalyze every detail instead of just having fun.

"I really have tried not to get too bogged down in any, you know, aspects of it and just enjoy the fact that wrestling is supposed to be fun. You know, it’s gone to this place of micro-analyzing, pulling everything apart, and then rating things. And it’s like—man, when I went to wrestling shows, it was just to have fun.”

Ad

He used Jey's recent Rumble win as an example to say that the fans in attendance were enjoying themselves but some people just have to complain because they are unhappy in their own lives.

“Yeah, it’s like the whole discourse recently with Jey Uso. I was like, ‘I don’t know, the crowd really seemed to like it—why are you complaining?’ There’s always going to be people who just complain to complain. Yeah, because they’re probably not happy in their own lives—broad strokes there, but generally speaking. And it’s like—just have fun. Just have fun! When did it become this thing where we need to judge it like the Olympics?” [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Aiden English criticized Jey Uso for choosing Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent

After winning the 2025 Royal Rumble, Jey Uso punched his ticket into the main event of WrestleMania against a champion of his choosing. For days, fans were left wondering who Jey would end up choosing his opponent. This week on RAW, Mr. Main Event chose Gunther after the latter attacked him viciously.

Ad

Speaking on his Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Aiden English criticized Jey's choice of champion since he has lost to Gunther a few times. He also noted that the two men locked horns a few weeks ago for the same title which doesn't give this bout a lot of hype.

"When the guy, especially the guy who wins the Royal Rumble and the match we go to, isn't really a fresh match. They literally just did this match, and now we're supposed to feel like it's bigger. This exact match for the exact title happened less than a month ago," English said. (From 03:45 to 04:05)

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso will be able to dethrone Gunther this time at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback