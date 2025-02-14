Ex-WWE star points out a major flaw with Jey Uso's choice for WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso has a date with destiny as he's set to go after Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, pointed out a major flaw in Main Event Jey's choice heading into Las Vegas.

Ad

Earlier this year, Jey Uso shocked the world when he defeated Drew McIntyre and eventually won the Men's Royal Rumble match. Later, he chose Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, Aiden English pointed out a major flaw.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, stated that there was a major flaw in booking a match between Jey Uso and Gunther for WrestleMania 41, as fans have seen it multiple times and Uso lost to The Ring General a week prior to his historic win:

Ad

Trending

"When the guy, especially the guy who wins the Royal Rumble and the match we go to, isn't really a fresh match. They literally just did this match, and now we're supposed to feel like it's bigger. This exact match for the exact title happened less than a month ago," English said. (From 03:45 to 04:05)

Ad

Ad

Jey Uso's career may witness massive twist, says WWE analyst

It's common for a challenger to lose at WrestleMania, as we've witnessed on several occasions in the Stamford-based promotion. In 2023, Cody Rhodes lost and bounced back in the coming year when he dethroned Roman Reigns. Sam Roberts thinks something similar could happen with Jey Uso.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the analyst predicted that there's a possibility Jey Uso will lose at WrestleMania 41 and try to rebuild himself after the loss under Jacob Fatu's leadership, similar to his past storyline with Roman Reigns:

Ad

"You know what would be cool if Jey lost at WrestleMania? I would want to see Jacob come to Jey to help him. And Jey fall for the same tricks that he fell for with Roman because he's vulnerable because he lost, except now under Jacob Fatu. And Jacob is now kinda manipulating Jey," Roberts predicted.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Jey can overcome Gunther and become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback