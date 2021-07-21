"Why does Kross still have the title?" - Top AEW star takes a massive dig at the NXT Champion 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took a jibe at Karrion Kross, saying that the NXT Champion shouldn't hold the title anymore after his crushing loss to Jeff Hardy.

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Kross made his main roster debut, where he squared off against Jeff Hardy. Much to the surprise of fans, the NXT Champion lost in just under two minutes via a roll-up to Hardy. Recent reports suggest that not just the viewers but the NXT talent were also unhappy by this head-scratching introduction of Black and Gold's most dominant performer.

Matt Hardy tweeted that going by what transpired on WWE RAW, not Karrion Kross but his younger sibling Jeff Hardy should be the NXT Champion. The AEW star's assumption is logical in nature, as pinning the champion makes The Charismatic Enigma more deserving of the title.

You can check Matt Hardy's tweet here.

"Why does Kross still have the title? I thought my brother won it," tweeted Matt Hardy.

Though Kross' main roster debut certainly left a lot to be desired, it's safe to say it has hardly affected his status on NXT. On the latest broadcast of the show, he brutalized the brand's GM, William Regal, reasserting his position as one of the most feared men in the company.

AEW's Matt Hardy has been vocal about wanting to team up with Jeff Hardy again

Matt Hardy has been quite vocal recently about wanting to join forces with his brother Jeff again. The AEW star has stated that he would like to end his career the way he started it, with his brother on his side.

However, Jeff Hardy's contract status with WWE could delay The Hardy Boyz reunion, as the former WWE Champion will remain under the company's umbrella until at least 2022-2023.

Do you think Jeff Hardy should head over to NXT and challenge Karrion Kross for his title? Do you see him joining his brother Matt Hardy in AEW once his WWE contract expires? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Kaushik Das