"Why not?" – Legend praises AEW's Mercedes Mone for "enterprising" idea (Exclusive)

Mercedes Mone has been one of the most talked-about people in the wrestling business over the last few weeks. Legendary reporter Bill Apter recently gave his take on the AEW star's latest non-wrestling venture.

On May 2, Mone launched a subscription-based service offering fans the opportunity to exchange private text messages with her for $99.99 per month. After news of the 33-year-old's initiative received a mixed response online, Becky Lynch jokingly referenced her former rival's business idea in a WWE interview.

Apter spoke to Mac Davis and Teddy Long on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. Asked about Mone, the journalist only had positive things to say about her unique way of connecting with fans.

"Why not?" Apter said. "Why not? She's enterprising. She's gonna make a lot of money doing that. I think it's a great idea, and it's probably going to have other wrestlers, guys and girls, do something like this. It's a money-making opportunity for her. Why not?" [4:13 – 4:32]

Teddy Long on whether fans will pay to message Mercedes Mone

Ticket prices are a big talking point in the wrestling industry right now. On April 19-20, many WWE fans paid thousands of dollars for front-row seats at WrestleMania 41.

If fans are willing to pay for premium seating, Teddy Long thinks they will have no problem sending Mercedes Mone money to text with her:

"Of course there are [fans willing to pay $99.99 per month]. You're gonna tell me that a fan won't do that and they just paid $10,000 for a ticket for WrestleMania?" [4:41 – 4:49]

On May 25, Mercedes Mone defeated Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. She will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In on July 12.

