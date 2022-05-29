"Why is he suddenly a wizard?" - Wrestling veteran pokes fun at Chris Jericho's new gimmick in AEW

Former WCW veteran Konnan recently spoke about the apparent absurdity of Chris Jericho's new 'Wizard' persona.

The former WWE Champion has adopted a fresh gimmick since his recent heel turn. Leading the Jericho Appreciation Society, he has fashioned his team around the theme of magic, even renaming two of his stablemates as 'Daddy Magic' and 'Cool Hand Ang.'

Jericho's stable is currently feuding with Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club. In a recent backstage segment, Chris spotted a staff member sporting a Jon Moxley shirt. This prompted the former AEW Champion to throw a fireball in his face, warning him of the consequences of supporting Moxley.

Speaking on his podcast, Keepin' it 100, Konnan expressed disappointment at the backstage segment's execution.

"If you remember back in the day when the Sheik threw a fireball, you know the guy was burned he didn't come back for a few days.(...) This almost seemed just like a gratuitous reason to throw it right, and the guy didn't even sell it good, okay?" (0:29 - 0:43)

Furthermore, he also questioned the sudden emergence of the 'Wizard' gimmick.

"And I still don't understand, could somebody explain to me or do I have to watch, you know sammy guevara's vlog or what I gotta do but, why is he suddenly a wizard and what's with the fireball? (...) If somebody knows the meaning behind this if there's some hidden joke from a movie or something, let us know." (0:44 - 1:34)

Konnan had previously praised the formation of Chris Jericho's newest stable

While the WCW veteran may disagree with Chris Jericho's new gimmick, he has pointed out that the JAS is a much better fit for Le Champion than The Inner Circle.

Jericho's heel turn has also effectively rendered his old faction defunct. However, the development was apparently for the better, according to Konnan. In an episode of Keepin' It 100, he explained why The Inner Circle felt worse than JAS.

“I never bought Jericho with [Proud N Powerful] – with the face paint or without it – and Sammy Guevara hanging out as a shoot. Maybe Jericho and Hager? But these guys [The Inner Circle] were not hanging out, it just didn’t feel that way. There wasn’t simpatico in that group. [Chris Jericho] feels at home with this group, bro,” Konnan said. (0:23)

With a massive match scheduled for Double or Nothing, Chris Jericho is expected to be at his magical best with his faction. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how his feud with Eddie Kingston progresses in the future.

