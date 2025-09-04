"Why are they doing this?" - Veteran Questions WWE's Move to Have Wrestlepalooza Clash With AEW All Out (Exclusive)

Wrestling fans are in for a huge September ahead as both AEW and WWE are scheduled to host a major pay-per-view this month. All Elite Wrestling had announced its All Out event for September 20, 2025, earlier this year, with it being only their second PPV to take place in Canada.

Meanwhile, WWE recently announced the return of Wrestlepalooza, which is also set to be held on September 20. Veteran journalist Bill Apter questioned the company's decision to host the event on the same day as AEW's All Out. Wrestlepalooza will be the first WWE PLE to be aired on ESPN following the expiration of their deal with Peacock.

Apter was talking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he questioned WWE's decision. He pondered whether the same decision would've been taken if Vince McMahon were still in charge of the Stamford-based promotion.

"I don't know if this would have happened with Vince McMahon, because he always ignored any kind of competition. So, when the WWE is saying AEW is no competition, then why are they doing this?" Apter said.

WWE is reportedly planning to make Wrestlepalooza a huge event since it's the first show under the company's deal with ESPN. A match for the vacant Women's World Championship between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer has already been announced. It is also speculated that former WWE star AJ Lee would wrestle her first match in over a decade at the event.

All Out has been one of AEW's 'Big Five' PPVs, and they have already announced some exciting matches for the event. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will take on FTR in their home country of Canada, while the Hurt Syndicate will take on Ricochet and the Gates of Agony in a Trios match. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is set to defend her title against Riho at the show as well.

