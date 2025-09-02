Potential spoiler on several matches planned for WWE Wrestlepalooza - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning several major matches for Wrestlepalooza later this month. The premium live event will air live on ESPN on September 20 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a new report from PWInsider, there are several huge matches planned for Wrestlepalooza. It has already been announced that IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will be squaring off for the Women's World Championship at the PLE. The report noted that Brock Lesnar versus John Cena and Cody Rhodes versus Drew McIntyre are also listed internally as matches for the premium live event.

Ashlyn Neville @ashlyn_neville Excited for Women's title match at Wrestlepalooza, it will be a total banger and I will be happy with either winner #WWERaw

Drew McIntyre brutally attacked Cody Rhodes on the August 8 episode of WWE SmackDown and hit The American Nightmare with a Claymore that sent him crashing through the announce table. Brock Lesnar returned from a two-year hiatus at SummerSlam 2025 to hit John Cena with an F5. Cena had just lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes when The Beast Incarnate made his return.

Stephanie Vaquer won a Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. She was supposed to challenge Naomi for the title, but the match was canceled after The Glow revealed that she was pregnant. Adam Pearce announced that Vaquer and SKY would be squaring off for the title at Wrestlepalooza during this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo comments on Wrestlepalooza

Vince Russo recently discussed the Wrestlepalooza name and claimed that he had used it before for a wrestling program on Fox.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo explained that he had written a pilot for a show on Fox in 1998 that was based on the wrestling business. The legend stated that there was a fictional event in the show called Wrestlepalooza. It should also be noted that the term was previously used by ECW as well.

"In 1998, when the Attitude Era was so hot, Fox commissioned me to write a pilot. So I wrote a pilot for Fox based on the wrestling business (...) It was called Rope Opera, and their big event, their big event, guess what it was called, Chris [Featherstone]? Wrestlepalooza. In 1998."

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if WWE has any surprises planned for the PLE later this month.

