Veteran claims he came up with new WWE event's name (Exclusive)

WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, recently announced a new PLE scheduled for September this year called Wrestlepalooza. The event will go head-to-head with AEW All Out 2025. A veteran has pointed out how the show's name is coincidentally the same as what he had named a fictional wrestling event for a program by FOX.

The veteran in question, Vince Russo, recently explained that he had written a pilot for a show by Fox in 1998, which was based on the pro wrestling business. In that show, the main attraction every year was an event called Wrestlepalooza. It should be noted that the Wrestlepalooza term was also previously used for a professional wrestling event by ECW in 1995.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo talked about his work on the aforementioned pilot during the WWE Attitude Era.

"In 1998, when the Attitude Era was so hot, Fox commissioned me to write a pilot. So I wrote a pilot for Fox based on the wrestling business (...) It was called Rope Opera, and their big event, their big event, guess what it was called, Chris [Featherstone]? Wrestlepalooza. In 1998."

Tony Khan commented on WWE's attempt to compete with AEW All Out

Considering All Out and Wrestlepalooza will take place on the same day, it is unlikely that WWE did not set the date for the new event intentionally.

Speaking about this move, Tony Khan explained in the Forbidden Door media call that his company was only focused on doing its best.

“The most important thing for us to do is talk about AEW and work hard on AEW. We're focused on us, and trying our best to be the best. We have the best wrestlers. This year, we have the best TV shows. The best PPVs, and the best fans," Khan said.

It remains to be seen what is next for the company after the success of Forbidden Door 2025.

