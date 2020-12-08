AEW star Will Hobbs was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, Hobbs opened up about his experience working with Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan in AEW. Hobbs spoke about his first matches on AEW Dark and the advice he received from Cody Rhodes. He also revealed what Tony Khan is like as a boss:

When I first came on doing Dark and enhancement matches, I talked to Cody and he told me, ‘Whatever you want, put it out the universe and it will come true.’ I wanted to be here in AEW, and I got that contract. Now, hopefully I get the opportunity to lock it up with Cody. Tony [Khan] – I’ve never had a boss I can just talk to. He’ll ask me how I’m doing, and you can genuinely tell that he means it. Little things like that mean a lot to me and make me feel good. Plus, the fact he’s put me in the positions he has working with Darby [Allin] on a Saturday night Dynamite and being thrown in the battle royal to being paired up with [Brian] Cage, Taz, and Ricky [Starks], and especially being in the moment last night – I feel like he trusts me. H/T: 411Mania

Will Hobbs was in the ring when Sting made his AEW debut last week

Where were you when the Stinger debuted?



NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite, 'The Icon' @Sting will speak for the first-time!



Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP by @FiteTV for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/o6tvwd1th4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020

Will Hobbs and fellow Team Taz member Ricky Starks faced Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. After they lost the match, Will Hobbs and Ricky Starks continued to beat down on their opponents. Dustin Rhodes came out to try and make the save, but he was taken out by Brian Cage.

As Will Hobbs was about to hit Cody Rhodes with the FTW belt, the lights went out and 'The Icon' Sting came out to make his AEW debut. Team Taz scattered as Sting made his way down to the ring. Sting will be on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

Will Hobbs also spoke about his experience being in the ring during Sting's AEW debut during his interview with Busted Open Radio. You can check out his comments HERE.