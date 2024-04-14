Will Ospreay admits he is nowhere near the level of a 55-year-old WWE Hall of Famer

Will Ospreay just admitted in an interview that he isn't as good as a WWE Hall of Famer.

Kurt Angle is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Throughout the years, he has delivered consistent performances in the ring. Apart from that, Kurt can also display a lighter side to himself like he has done on so many occasions which as led to some memorable moments in and out of the ring.

Angle has been an inspiration for so many future wrestlers. Even Ospreay, in a recent interview with RJ City, admitted that he was nowhere near Kurt Angle's level.

“No, because when you talk about guys like Kurt Angle, & he hasn’t got one five star match. I’m nowhere near the level Kurt Angle is.”

Ricky Starks reveals Will Ospreay's only weakness

Will Ospreay is one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers in the world right now. He is known for his high-flying antics in the ring that has captivated fans all over the world. His in-ring prowess has made him a sought after commodity in the world of professional.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Ricky Starks also revealed the key to beating Ospreay.

"It's a pleasure to see someone consistently now. We always saw a glimpse of Will in Japan, and now we get to see him weekly on Dynamite or Collison in AEW. Make sure you keep him grounded, because if not, it's the end of it. The only weakness I would say for Will Ospreay is that his linear vision, when he's focused on a goal, does not allow him to see in his peripheral which could cause some issues when someone blindsides him. So that's one of the things I think people need to keep in mind with Will is that he doesn't have good peripheral vision." [From 08:22 to 09:08]

Will Ospreay will wrestle Bryan Danielson in a dream match at AEW Dynasty later this month.

