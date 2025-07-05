Will Ospreay announces major debuts for two female stars outside AEW

Will Ospreay is heading back home to the UK this August for AEW's annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The wrestling scene in the British Isles will be rocking that weekend, and The Aerial Assassin has just announced that his colleagues, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue, are set to make their Pro-Wrestling: EVE debuts then.

Ad

Julia Hart and Skye Blue are two of the fastest-rising stars in AEW, representing a new generation of home-grown female talent. Hart is a former TBS Champion and was allied with Blue until her injury in May of last year. Now, the two are heading overseas together on Forbidden Door weekend.

Will Ospreay took to X/Twitter today to announce that both women will make their debuts in Pro-Wrestling: EVE on Saturday, August 23, the day before Forbidden Door. Their matches haven't been revealed yet, but Ospreay also teased more announcements to come.

Ad

Trending

"Saturday 23rd August @Skyebyee & @TheJuliaHart make their @ProWrestlingEVE debut on #AEWforbiddendoor weekend," he wrote.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Neither woman is involved in a major storyline heading into All In: Texas next weekend, but both are popular enough that a climb back to title contention seems only a matter of time.

Will Ospreay celebrates Kris Statlander's title win in Pro Wrestling EVE

Julia Hart and Skye Blue won't be the first AEW stars to compete in Pro-Wrestling: EVE. In fact, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander captured the British promotion's International title on July 4.

Ad

Statlander defeated Anita Vaughan in a 20-minute match to claim the title, and Will Ospreay celebrated his colleague's win with a tweet:

"AND NEWWWWW!!! EVE International Champion @callmekrisstat," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ospreay has long waved the banner for the UK independent scene, even after signing a massive contract with All Elite Wrestling. The British star has often expressed his love for the system he came up in, and even with his high-stakes tag team match coming up at All In: Texas, he's still taking the time to promote his home country's wrestling events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!