Will Ospreay sends a message after new champion is crowned outside AEW

AEW star Will Ospreay is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. Almost all his matches are highly acclaimed, and fans believe that he will win the AEW World Title someday. He officially signed with the company in 2023 and has already held the International Championship twice.

Ad

Ospreay is reportedly close to several fellow wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling. He is well-liked by his peers and has no intention of leaving the promotion anytime soon. Recently, the Aerial Assassin sent a message to former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander after she won the Pro-Wrestling: EVE International Championship.

"AND NEWWWWW!!! EVE International Champion @callmekrisstat" wrote Ospreay.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Statlander defeated Anita Vaughan at EVE 136: Mean Grrrls to become the new champion. This show took place in London, England.

AEW star Will Ospreay names wrestlers who deserve attention

Will Ospreay was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report. In this interaction, he named a few wrestlers who deserve attention. He named his real-life partner Alex Windsor, former WWE star Nina Samuels, NJPW stars Callum Newman and Henare, and more.

Ad

"Obviously, she's my mrs. and I'm not really allowed to say it, but like screw it I'm going to say it anyway. I think she's amazing. Bell to bell, she has come on leaps and bounds, so I would say Alex Windsor. I would say Nina Samuels. Leon Slater, I know he's with TNA right now, but honestly, in a heartbeat I would love to have him. Callum Newman is another one of my guys. Henare, he's on the injured list right now but I would have him in a heartbeat," said the former AEW International Champion. [H/T: Bleacher Report]

The Aerial Assassin and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will lock horns with The Young Bucks at All In 2025. This match has the potential to steal the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!