Will Ospreay to battle family member next week on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay is one of the most popular wrestlers currently and is now signed with AEW. Ospreay captured the audience's imagination with his match at AEW Revolution, and his next match has him pitted against a unique opponent during his next match on Dynamite.

The Aerial Assassin will be fighting Powerhouse Hobbs, both members of the Don Callis Family. Interestingly, Callis will be on commentary, according to Fightful. It remains to be seen whether two young wrestlers will treat this match as a friendly one or will ignite a new feud.

Ospreay has had some intense matches on AEW programming. He defeated Konusoke Takeshita at Revolution, 2024, and then defeated Kyle Fletcher and Katsuyori Shibata on different episodes of Dynamite.

Jim Ross wants to call Will Ospreay Vs. Bryan Danielson at Dynasty '24

Jim Ross is a legendary wrestling personality, and even through his health scares, Ross has spoken about a match that he would like to call - Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay at Dynasty '24.

He spoke about it on his podcast, Grillin' JR:

"As a matter of fact, I think on Monday, I go back to the surgeon who finally has responded to my messages to evaluate my hip and tell me what he sees. I should have had that information a month ago, but in any event, that's a medical update. Bottom line: I'm feeling pretty good. I'm still targeting St. Louis [AEW Dynasty]. I sure hope that works out. I would do just about anything to call Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay. If it's not the match of the year, f it doesn't get five stars, I'll be surprised,” he said.

People seem to be genuinely excited about Ospreay in AEW. It remains to be seen how he actually fares further.

