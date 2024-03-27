Jim Ross issues massive health update

Jim Ross has had some health issues over the years and is in the process of overcoming them. His battle with skin cancer is well known, and he had surgery to repair a broken hip early this year.

Throughout his health scares, he has worked and is still signed with AEW, even calling one of its most important bouts of 2024: Sting's final match at Revolution. Ross has now provided an update on his health via X, and that caught the attention of wrestling fans.

"Back at you hospital getting three ports in my chest removed. Another step in the healing process," he posted.

JR recently signed a contract extension with AEW and will likely be utilized for big matches at pay-per-views moving forward.

Jim Ross opens up about WWE referring to Sting's final match on commentary

WWE commentary has been the centerpiece of conversations for a while now, with Michael Cole skirting around naming some AEW wrestlers who were part of WWE earlier, like Chris Jericho.

However, in a pleasant change of events, Cole and Pat McAfee, the current commenting team for WWE RAW, referred to Sting's final match in AEW. The Icon and his tag team partner, Darby Allin, faced The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at this year's Revolution pay-per-view.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acknowledged the bout and The Stinger's retirement. On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross called the move classy:

"It was classy. Anyway you look at it, it was classy. I really appreciate the hospitality and professionalism that those guys at WWE showed our event. It meant a lot to me, personally, just as an old school guy, because WWE didn’t have to do that. I’m very happy that they did. It worked out really well. It felt good, felt right. Sting is so well loved and it was deserved. It needed to be said. Cole and Pat McAfee did a good job of signaling that out," he said.

Earlier, there were reports that Ross's contract with AEW was expiring, but there are now reports that his contract has been extended for another year.

Here's hoping for many more years of Jim Ross calling matches.

