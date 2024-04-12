Will Ospreay fires another bold shot at Triple H after AEW Dynamite jibe about Stephanie McMahon

If you thought Will Ospreay might move on from his apparent beef with Triple H, the AEW star certainly has other ideas. Ospreay recently took to social media and shared an old promo of his along with a two-word message seemingly directed at the WWE Chief Content Officer.

The heat between both parties stems from Will Ospreay joining AEW despite there being speculation of WWE's interest in the 30-year-old star.

During an interview before WrestleMania XL, Triple H insinuated, without directly mentioning Ospreay, that talent does not want the grueling WWE schedule and would rather prefer the relaxed workload elsewhere. The Game's comments felt like a shot at Ospreay, who responded shockingly on the recent Dynamite episode, where he made a non-PG gesture about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Ospreay, however, is far from done firing shots at AEW's competitors as he shared a promo cut during his program with Kenny Omega. The 30-year-old star also seemingly referenced Triple H's statement, as you can view below:

It remains to be seen if this heat between the two parties will carry on for the time being.

Will Ospreay is already being positioned as one of AEW's biggest stars

After weeks of rumors about his potential destination, Will Ospreay picked AEW and has been turning heads since becoming a full-time member of the Tony Khan-led promotion.

While his in-ring work was never in doubt, Ospreay's performances on the microphone, his on-screen presence, and charisma, have surprised several fans and pundits, including WWE officials.

Ospreay is being pushed as a top AEW talent and it was evident from his recent promo on Dynamite, during which he controversially targeted Triple H.

From the in-ring perspective, Ospreay is on course for arguably the most important match of his career against Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, at the AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View, scheduled to take place on April 21, 2024.

The Aerial Assassin might be grabbing all the eyeballs for his bold shots at WWE and Triple H, but Will Ospreay's booking in AEW will remain the crucial factor in determining how impactful he can genuinely be for the Tony Khan-led promotion.