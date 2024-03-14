  • home icon
  • Triple H "didn't realize" the true potential of a top star who has chosen AEW over WWE - Reports

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Mar 14, 2024 18:40 IST
Triple H is the head of creative in WWE
Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer has suggested that Triple H and WWE did not realize the true potential of Will Ospreay. The talented wrestler signed with Tony Khan's promotion at the Full Gear pay-per-view last November.

Ospreay began his full-time career with the company recently after completing his commitments on the Independent circuit and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The talented performer was initially on the radar of the Stamford-based promotion but eventually opted for AEW.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claimed that Triple H and WWE didn't think of Ospreay as a ''charismatic person'' and offered him less money.

"I just think that if Paul Levesque is watching this, he's going like, 'Holy f*ck!' They know he's a good wrestler, but I don't think they know that he's a charismatic person and talker and can get over. I know people in WWE when this was going down; it was becoming very clear he was going to AEW and not WWE. They offered a lot less money, and I know people there were going like, 'He [Triple H] didn't realize.' They knew but he didn't realize and thought, 'Ah, he's one of these great workers!''' said Meltzer.
AEW star Kenny Omega comments on potentially completing the trilogy with Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega recently spoke about stepping into the ring with Will Ospreay for a potential third-time matchup. The former World Champion has competed against Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom and the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event.

Speaking on Twitch, Kenny Omega commented on potentially completing the trilogy with The Aerial Assassin.

"Will I complete the trilogy with Ospreay? I don't know if it needs to be a trilogy. I just kind of go where I'm needed. Where the story takes me. Let's say, in a perfect world, I am 100% or I can get myself to a degree where I can compete with these guys again. I think that Ospreay is still fresh in my mind, but I haven't wrestled Joe in close to 20 years, maybe a little less. There are a couple of other folks I need to get around to. I've never wrestled Swerve in a singles match. We had a couple of interactions in the UK, but never a singles. I could bring up two or three guys. We have such a huge roster," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Kenny Omega is currently out with diverticulitis. However, he recently revealed that he's been feeling better. It will be interesting to see if the two stars go head-to-head in the future.

Edited by Yash Mittal
