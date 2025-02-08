Will Ospreay reacts after his girlfriend loses to Jamie Hayter at non-AEW show

Will Ospreay's girlfriend Alex Windsor recently had a face-off against AEW star Jamie Hayter at a non-AEW show. She suffered a loss against the former AEW Women's Champion. Windsor is a Revolution Pro Wrestling star who also performs for other independent promotions like Pr Wrestling: EVE and Progress Wrestling.

Alex Windsor went head-to-head against Jamie Hayter at EVE 131: Multiverse Rumble on Friday, February in London, England, UK. The match went on for around 24 minutes and Hayter came out on top.

The Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay took to X (fka Twitter) to react to his girlfriend's loss to Hayter. He shared a post-match clip of Hayter praising Alex after their duel. He also shared a 'tears of happiness' emoji with the clip.

Check out Ospreay's tweet below:

The match marked Jamie Hayter's return to the Indy wrestling scene in the UK. She hadn't competed in the circuit since 2022. Her last match before Friday was at 1PW A New Twist of Fate PPV at Doncaster Dome in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England in October 2022 where she faced Session Moth Martina.

Will Ospreay received a huge shock on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay has been feuding with The Don Callis Family for a while. This week on AEW's Flagship show Dynamite he was set to face the fifth member of the heel faction, who everyone was curious to know about.

As Ospreay's segment rolled, Don Callis came out to introduce the mystery opponent who turned out to be Mark Davis. Davis was one of Will's former stablemates in the United Empire.

The former International Champion was utterly shocked to see his former friend form an alliance with The Don Callis Family. The two then squared off in the ring and Ospreay walked out with the win. It remains to be seen if Mark Davis has officially joined the heel group or if it was just a one-time appearance.

