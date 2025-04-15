Will Ospreay reacts to Tony Khan's historic AEW announcement, drops emotional WWE reference

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently made a historic announcement regarding an upcoming pay-per-view. Will Ospreay reacted to Khan's announcement with an emotional social media post.

Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling announced that the 2025 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event will air live from The O2 in London. The news has sparked excitement among wrestling fans and stars of the promotions, including Will Ospreay, who is featured on the pay-per-view's official poster.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), The Aerial Assassin commented on being featured on the poster of the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London. Ospreay pointed out how he was present as a fan in The O2 watching a WWE show and was now set to perform at the iconic venue.

"Mate. The 02 Arena in London have just posted a photo advertising a pro wrestling company with my face as the main feature is crazy!! 21st April 2009 I was up in the nose bleeds seats watching in that building. 24th August 2025 I am the Forbidden Door."

Konnan on AEW star Will Ospreay's shots at Triple H

Former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay took some major shots on Triple H and how he got to his current position in WWE last year. The Aerial Assassin also hit The Game's Pedigree finishing move at an independent wrestling event, which got reactions from fans and veterans.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that Will Ospreay fired shots at The Game to get over with fans.

"There is a thing called the bump card, you know, and you're gonna run out of bumps and you're not gonna be able to take them because you did indie shows like this. And the thing is, when he does that to Hunter, you know, his base and the people that love him, they hate WWE. Right? So, of course, that what he did is gonna get over. But, yeah, he does do a lot of indies. Probably more than anybody in that company." [1:54 - 2:30]

Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for Will Ospreay this year in All Elite Wrestling.

