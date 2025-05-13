Will Ospreay reveals major AEW offer he turned down during conversation with intoxicated celebrity

Will Ospreay has been a full-time contracted AEW wrestler for more than a year now. The UK grappler is currently focused on winning the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup and capturing the AEW World Championship this summer. Ospreay has just revealed a surprising conversation he recently had and an offer he passed on.

The Aerial Assassin brings a unique presence to the ring, and part of that is his entrance attire and theme. Ospreay debuted Elevated in October 2018, done by electronicore band It Lives, It Breathes, then switched to two versions of Yonosuke Kitamura's Bring It Down in October 2020. Elevated returned at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023, for Ospreay's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship loss to Kenny Omega. Elevated has become a fan favorite, as have several singles done by a certain band familiar to AEW and WWE: Downstait.

WWE cold-called Downstait in 2009 for The Miz's I Came To Play theme. They went on to do songs for Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler), Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder), Chelsea Green, Britt Baker, Buddy Matthews, and others. Speaking to The Daily Star, Ospreay quickly dismissed the idea of a new theme, but then revealed how someone from Downstait approached him on Chris Jericho's cruise.

"No, no. [laughs] Elevated rocks the house. I've got a story for you, actually. I was on the Chris Jericho cruise, and the guys that sang Cody Rhodes' song, they approached me... well, not them, like, one dude in particular that I don't even know is actually a part of the band, but he was drunk out of his mind and was just like, 'If you ever need a theme song, let us know. We're approachable.' Wow... so I was like, 'Wow, ballsy, but like, I'm good, mate. I'm good. You do great stuff, love your work, but I love Elevated too much,'" Will Ospreay said. [From 0:44 to 1:15]

Downstait performed Cody Rhodes' Kingdom theme song at AEW Revolution 2020. Outside of AEW and WWE, the band recently did Indi Hartwell's new theme for her indie comeback, now used in TNA.

Will Ospreay will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay and Adam Page will team up on the Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. The match comes as Page and Ospreay prepare to battle in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on Sunday, May 25, at Double or Nothing.

The Commonwealth Kingpin and The Cowboy will battle Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family in a tag team match. Ospreay previously defeated Takeshita in the tournament semi-finals, and three weeks ago, Alexander and Takeshita defeated Ospreay and Brody King on Dynamite.

Beach Break IV will emanate from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Collision: Beach Break will be taped right after Dynamite and will air on Saturday in the usual TNT 8 p.m. timeslot.

