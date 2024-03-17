Downstait reveals details on potential WWE snub in Cody Rhodes' entrance theme 

Cody Rhodes' entrance theme has an aura that leaves wrestling fans singing at the top of their lungs whenever he makes his way to the ring.

The band Downstait has been associated with WWE for their soundtracks over the years, and is responsible for some other stars' entrance themes as well. These include The Miz and former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth). In 2016, they released Kingdom for Cody Rhodes shortly after his WWE release. It featured the iconic 'Woah' which is prominent in all of Rhodes' WWE entrance themes. The song starts with Cody Rhodes saying 'Wrestling has more than one royal family' as in retrospect about The Rhodes Family's contributions to the industry.

Recently, the band responded to a fan on Cody Rhodes' input towards the lyrics and creation of the song. They stated that he took inspiration from Throne by Bring Me the Horizon for a line in his theme, in addition to a tribute to his late father Dusty Rhodes. One line was that was seemingly deciphered as a shot to WWE, apparently also represents the Hall of Famer's untimely passing.

"He said he liked the message of BMTH's Throne (f___ you then, watch me shine), and wanted lyrics that reflected his relationship with Dusty. While many interpret 'You took my dreams, but not my name' as a shot at WWE, it also represents life taking Dusty, but not Cody's identity."

The American Nightmare's WWE release in 2016 grew out of frustration with creative direction of his character. Nearly six years later, he made his blockbuster comeback at WrestleMania 38 and feuded with Seth Rollins.

Triple H finally reacted to Cody Rhodes breaking a throne on AEW

At AEW's first PPV, Double or Nothing, in 2019, Cody Rhodes was seen smashing a throne with a sledgehammer. Both props had similar themes iconic to Triple H.

Cody Rhodes was a prime member of AEW's development, seeing how he was an EVP alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. When the 38-year-old returned to WWE in 2022 under Triple H's regime, fans constantly questioned The Game on the incident.

The CCO tended to steer clear of the topic usually. However, last month, when promoting Elimination Chamber with Rhea Ripley in Australia, he was asked about the matter again and he responded this time. He stated that he had a laugh about it and probably would have done the same if the roles were reversed.

Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at Night Two of WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That bout is not without the hardship of the first night featuring him teaming with Seth Rollins against The Rock and The Tribal Chief, with high stakes on the line.

