Will Ospreay's fiancée sends three-word message to record-breaking champion ahead of huge title match at AEW Collision

AEW Collision is to feature some big title matches tonight from Chicago. Just a few hours before the show, a record-breaking champion received a bold warning from her challenger.Athena, who has been dominating the women's division as the ROH Women's World Champion for a record-breaking 950 days, received a warning from Will Ospreay's fiancée, Alex Windsor. The two ladies are set to collide tonight for the prestigious ROH Women's World Title at Collision.The Iron Willed took to X, claiming that nothing lasts forever. It was a direct shot at Athena's 950-plus-day World Title reign. To emphasize her determination ahead of the anticipated clash, Windsor even used the champion's catchphrase &quot;forever&quot; with her spin on it. She posted the graphic of her AEW Collision match while stating the following three-word message:&quot;Nothing lasts forever.&quot;Check out her tweet here:Alex Windsor recently signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. She had her first match since All In against Taya Valkyrie on Collision last week, but her celebration was interrupted by her arch-rival, Athena. However, things escalated during this week's Dynamite, when Windsor interfered in the latter's attempt to cash in her AEW Women's World Championship contract on Toni Storm.That said, tonight, Athena and Windsor will finally lock horns at Collision in a rematch from AEW Global Wars Australia 2025. With all the drama going on between the two ladies, only time will tell who will walk out of Chicago as the ROH Women's World Champion.AEW unveils new merchandise for Alex Windsor ahead of her title match at AEW CollisionThe Jacksonville-based promotion is heavily promoting Alex Windsor as one of its top stars in the company. She has been portrayed as a dominant force in her past few appearances. Now, ahead of her huge title match against Athena, AEW has unveiled some new merchandise for The Iron Willed.On AEW Shop's official account, a new shirt for Windsor has been revealed. It has a beautiful golden logo of the 31-year-old star with &quot;Hail Windsor&quot; written on it. Also, it features Windsor's moniker 'Iron Willed' at the bottom of the logo.Additionally, considering all the hype around Windsor since she signed her AEW contract, the company might have some major plans for her down the line. It will be interesting to see if she will be able to capture the ROH Women's World Title tonight at AEW Collision or not.