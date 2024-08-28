  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Will Ospreay’s first challenger for AEW International Title announced; set for rematch after 5 years at All Out

Will Ospreay’s first challenger for AEW International Title announced; set for rematch after 5 years at All Out

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 28, 2024 09:52 GMT
Will Ospreay won the AEW International Championship at All In 2024. (Photo credit: AEW
Will Ospreay won the AEW International Championship at All In 2024. [Image credits: AEW's official Facebook handle]

After delivering a splendid All In 2024 Pay-Per-View, AEW is preparing to host the All Out Pay-Per-View on September 7, 2024. The upcoming event is going to take place at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The Jacksonville-based company's social media pages recently updated fans on what to expect from the show. The promotion's official X/Twitter handle revealed that the newly crowned AEW International Champion Will Ospreay will defend his title against one-third of the current AEW World Trios Champions, Pac. The last time these two high-flyers battled was on February 15, 2019, in Revolution Pro Wrestling, more than five years ago.

"Two newly crowned champions clash at All Out as Will Ospreay puts the AEW International Title on the line against AEW World Trios Champion PAC!"
also-read-trending Trending

Check out AEW's tweet below:

The two English wrestlers won their belts in their respective matches at the AEW All In 2024 Pay-Per-View. Ospreay won it by defeating the previous champion, MJF. Meanwhile, a Four-way London Ladders Match was won by Pac and the Blackpool Combat Club, which made them the new AEW World Trios Champions.

MJF on losing the AEW International Championship to Will Ospreay at All In 2024

When MJF held the AEW International Championship, it was known as the American Championship. He won it by defeating Will Ospreay at Dynamite's 250th episode, however, he lost the title to The Aerial Assassin at All In 2024.

The 28-year-old star recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio podcast and expressed his displeasure over his recent loss. He believes that he is a victim and was treated wrong by Will as well as Daniel Garcia.

"I am in a lot of pain right now. I am very angry right now... I want to make something very clear. I was cheated, not just by Will Ospreay, but by Daniel Garcia. You want to talk about follow-up? I'm going to give you follow-up on Dynamite," MJF said.

It certainly looks like a rivalry between MJF and Daniel Garcia will heat up in the upcoming weeks. Fans also speculate that they will lock horns at AEW All Out 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratyush Rai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी