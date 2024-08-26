AEW changed major title change plans at All In 2024 - Reports

The second annual AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London is in the books. The 12-match extravaganza featured several title changes, with some of those coming as major surprises. Sources are now revealing more inside details on one of those.

The All In main card kicked off with PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta becoming the new World Trios Champions. The odd team won the London Ladder Match over The House of Black, The Bang Bang Gang, and former champions, The Patriarchy. This was the second time PAC had teamed with the Blackpool Combat Club members.

Sources revealed during All In that AEW officials had discussed a World Trios Championship victory for The Death Triangle's PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo a while back, but it was nixed due to The Lucha Bros' impending AEW departures and rumored WWE signings. However, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the title win for Death Triangle was discussed fairly recently, during the creative planning for All In.

Original plans for All In had PAC, Fenix, and Penta winning the London Ladder Match at All In, according to the report. It remains to be seen when that finish was changed, but the departure rumors go back to a few months.

It was also stated that PAC, Castagnoli, and Yuta are "not a regular team," indicating that there may be plans for a short championship reign. The trio teamed for the first time on Saturday's go-home episode of Collision, in a win over Lio Rush and Top Flight.

PAC confirmed for AEW All Out title shot

The next AEW pay-per-view will be the sixth annual All Out show. The big event is scheduled for Saturday, September 7 from the Now Arena near Chicago, Illinois.

PAC vs. Will Ospreay for the International Championship is now official for All Out after Ospreay dethroned MJF at All In. The 38-year-old won a Global Glory Fatal Four-way on the July 10 episode of Dynamite to earn the title shot, defeating Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher, and Tomohiro Ishii.

Willow Nightingale will defend the CMLL World Women's Championship against Kris Statlander at All Out. Willow is allowed to pick the match stipulation after she and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Statlander and Stokely Hathaway on the All In Zero Hour pre-show.

